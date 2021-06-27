Rayados de Monterrey seeks Christian Tabó as reinforcement

The Rayados de Monterrey continue to probe the transfer market this summer with a view to the 2021 Opening of the Liga MX and among their options is the name of the Uruguayan winger from The Strip of Puebla, Christian Tabó, who would be the option b of the Monterrey team in case of not completing the transfer of Joel Campbell.

Although Monterrey’s priority is to have the Costa Rican player as reinforcement, the name of Christian Tabó has appeared on the horizon of La Pandilla, this after the hiring of Campbell became complicated.

According to the TUDN journalist, Diego Armando Medina, the transfer of Campbell has been complicated and Monterrey has considered Tabó as a second option, although his signing would be somewhat costly for La Pandilla, since the camoteros would ask for a millionaire for his file, Well, they would have a juicy offer on the table for the charrúa.

OPTION B If the hiring of Joel Campbell becomes complicated, @Rayados already has another option: Christian Tabó. Although @DBallinas tells me that Puebla will ask for a “millionaire” for him and also has another very juicy offer that he already analyzes. Would you like Rayado? pic.twitter.com/KoOCpE0fgL – Diego Armando Medina ✋ (@DiegoArmaMedina) June 27, 2021

Tabó has been in the orbit of several Liga MX clubs, including Cruz Azul, in addition to the fact that in past transfer markets there has been talk of rapprochement with MLS clubs.

The Uruguayan is valued at 1.5 million euros and has a current contract with Puebla until 2023.

In Liga MX he has played with the Rojinegros del Atlas in 3 different stages and in two with the camoteros.

In Mexico he has 144 official matches, registering 18 goals and 12 assists.

