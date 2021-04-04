Rayados de Monterrey: Rogelio Funes Mori and his controversial celebration against San Luis

The Rayados from Monterrey they won 2-0 at Athletic of San Luis with the goals of the Argentines Maximiliano Meza and Rogelio Funes I died, who incidentally became the historic scorer of the Monterrey team, tying the Chilean’s mark Humberto ‘Chupetep Suazo, with 121 annotations with the Albiazul jersey.

Funes Mori scored in compensation time in a lethal off-hook for La Pandilla, as the Twin started alone from his own field, leading to the rival goal, where goalkeeper Werner tried to turn to avoid the fall of his frame, although he did not succeed. .

After eluding the goalkeeper with a dribble, Funes Mori crossed his shot in front of the unguarded goal of Atlético de San Luis, scoring the goal in the face of the Potosí goalkeeper, causing an outbreak of anger between the players of both teams.

The San Luis players did not like the celebration of goal 121 by Rogelio Funes Mori with Monterrey, because the situation of the rojiblanco team is very complicated, because for the first time this season they are mathematically descended, for which they would have to pay a millionaire fine.

THIS HAS SCORED HIS 121 GOALS WITH STRIPES: 2 in Club World Cup 2 in CONCACAF Champions League 85 in Liga MX 19 Copa MX 13 Liguilla

The celebration dedicated to the Suazo Pacifier:

