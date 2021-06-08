Rayados de Monterrey: Rodolfo Pizarro as reinforcement? Héctor Moreno leaves ‘track’

The Rayados from Monterrey are working hard to reinforce their squad for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League and after the incorporation of Hector Moreno In the central defense, those of La Pandilla continue to move the summer transfer market, even where they have been related to the possible return of Rodolfo Pizarro, current player of the MLS Inter Miami from United States.

For a couple of days, the rumor of the possible departure of Pizarro from Inter Miami has sounded strong, as the midfielder is not comfortable with the North American team, where he has been losing relevance in the squad, being out of the last calls for the painting of the Black Rose.

Also read: Cruz Azul seeks three reinforcements for Juan Reynoso in the 2021 Apertura of the MX League

This situation has put him on the radar of teams such as Chivas and Rayados de Monterrey, a team from which he did not come out in the best way a year ago for the MLS, although the Tamaulipas received the nod from Héctor Moreno in one of his publications, showing that the possibility of his return is more than open.

In social networks, Pizarro left a comment in Moreno’s publication where he boasted the colors of the Gang, which was replicated by Rayados’ defense, telling him that “he will be waiting for him.”

In recent days there has been speculation about Pizarro’s return to La Pandilla, although for this, the midfielder would have to sacrifice a large part of his salary.

Also read: Club América: Miguel Layún, the ‘new problem’ for Santiago Solari in the cream dressing room

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content