Rayados de Monterrey: Regelio Funes Mori sends a message after equaling Suazo’s record

Rogelio Funes Mori marked the historical goal 121 in his private account with the Rayados de Monterrey shirt in the match where the regios won 2-0 over him Athletic San Luis, managing to tie the brand of the legendary Humberto ‘El Chupete’ Suazo, to whom the Twin dedicated the celebration of the annotation.

After achieving the milestone with the Gang, Rogelio Funes Mori assured that his arrival at Monterrey six years ago was with the firm intention of making history in Mexican Soccer.

“The truth is a privileged person, I think it was difficult, I came to make history and beyond equaling the record, the most important thing is that we got three very important points. An honor to share with ‘Chupete’ a history, I am very happy ”, commented Melli.

Funes Mori took the opportunity to thank the fans for all the support provided at this time, especially in times of pandemic, because even so they have not stopped giving them affection, so they have the commitment to continue adding in the tournament.

“As I always say, thank you very much for the support, for everything you give us, the love you give us now that they cannot be on the court and well we will continue in this way with great humility, a lot of work to be able to achieve the objectives ”, Assured Funes Mori.

THIS HAS SCORED HIS 121 GOALS WITH STRIPES: 2 in Club World Cup 2 in CONCACAF Champions League 85 in Liga MX 19 Copa MX 13 Liguilla

