Rayados de Monterrey: Quincy Promes, the ‘impossible’ reinforcement of La Pandilla

After the arrival of French star Florian Thauvin, Rayados de Monterrey fans hope that the Gang as a whole dream of a reinforcement of the same size and have begun to speculate on the possible arrival of Dutch winger Quincy Promes.

In social networks, a rumor emerged of a possible arrival of Promes, a 29-year-old player who belongs to Spartak of Moskú.

Promes, a former Ajax player, began to sound for the Monterrey team, however, his high cost and his extensive contract with Spartak make him an ‘impossible’ signing.

A #Rompeine informs me (the same one that told me that Aguirre was not coming) that Quincy Promes has been contacted (via his representative) by the Monterrey Soccer Club. I do not believe him much because he sucked me that time but I was not the only one who had that info .. There I leave them. – #ElRompasEstufaMode (@RompasIsBack) June 18, 2021

About quincy promes I had already heard. Is this the mty bomb? This is going to be long. – Cease. (@cezzaarrrrrrrr) June 18, 2021

Quincy arrived at Mosku in February of this year, so his contract has several years to go, exactly until 2024. With Spartak, this season he played 11 games, scoring 3 goals.

According to Transfermarkt, the Dutchman is valued at 15 million euros and his salary would be around 3.5 million euros annually.

Despite the fact that in Liga MX there are players with this salary and more, it is difficult for Rayados to pay a large sum for the Dutchman, who has barely 4 months in the Russian team.

