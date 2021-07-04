Rayados de Monterrey presents Esteban Andrada as a reinforcement in Liga MX

The wait ended and the Rayados de Monterrey were able to officially announce their new reinforcement for Apertura 2021, the Argentine goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada, from Boca Juniors who signed a contract for the next four years with the Monterrey team, relieving to Hugo González in the albiazul arch.

After several weeks of speculation and negotiations with the Xeneize team, it was this past weekend that Monterrey was able to close the deal with Boca Juniors and the goalkeeper emerged from the lower Lanús, so on Sunday he landed in the northern sultana and he immediately performed medical tests.

Andrada adds as reinforcement to the incorporation of Héctor Moreno to Monterrey, for the moment, the luxury signings for Javier Aguirre’s team, who will seek to remove his thorn in his second tournament directing La Pandilla.

Welcome to Mexico and welcome to Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados, Esteban Andrada!

At 30 years of age, Esteban Andrada will barely wear his third shirt as a professional footballer, the first at a club outside Argentina, where he played for Lanús, Arsenal de Sarandí and Boca Juniors.

The goalkeeper has been international with the Albiceleste on 4 occasions.

The one born in San Martín is currently valued at 8 million euros and had a contract with Boca until 2023.

Will there be more reinforcements in Rayados de Monterrey?

Rayados has yet to release untrained players in Mexico and in the orbit of possible signings, names such as Christian Tello (Real Betis), Duvan Vergara and Darwin Machis (Granada) have been considered.

Possible casualties include names such as Dorlan Pabón, Steffan Medina and Aké Loba.

