Rayados de Monterrey presented an offer for Tiago Volpi to São Paulo

The Rayados de Monterrey would be very close to specifying the signing of a new reinforcement for the goal in front ofl Opening 2021 of Liga MX, because the Monterrey directive would have already sent a formal offer to take over the services of the Brazilian goalkeeper, Tiago Volpi, who militates in the Sao Paulo of Brazil.

According to information uncovered by journalist Erick López, from TUDN, the Monterrey Soccer Club he is close to completing the arrival of the former goalkeeper of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, the club where he left three years ago to join the São Paulo team.

At the age of 30, Volpi would return to Liga MX after an outstanding stint for the Queretaro team, where he played from 2015 to 2018, leaving very good feelings among Mexican Soccer fans.

Volpi had decided to return to Brazil to be in the environment of the Brazilian National Team, a dream that has not materialized.

With 11 years of professional career, Rayados de Monterrey would be the seventh shirt that Volpi would defend in his career, which began in the Fluminense youth teams.

In Liga MX, Volpi won a Copa MX and a Super Cup MX, as well as a runner-up in Liga MX.

The goalkeeper is valued at 4 million euros and has a contract in force until 2023 with Sao Paulo, a team where he has played 121 official games, receiving 118 goals and leaving his goal at zero on 45 occasions.

