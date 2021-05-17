Rayados de Monterrey: Players who could be transferable

The Rayados de Monterrey were surprisingly eliminated from the 2021 Guardians at the hands of Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals, which would have angered the royal board, who would already be in charge of possible club registrations and cancellations.

Javier Aguirre’s team stayed a few minutes from getting their pass to the semifinals and a goal in compensation time left them out, so the board would retaliate with some players who no longer measure up to the team.

Players like Hugo González, Avilés Hurtado, Dorlan Pabón and Matías Kranevitter are the main ones indicated by the fans, however, the first players to leave would be Celso Ortíz and Nico Sánchez.

LIST OF POSSIBLE LOSSES:

Aké Loba Hugo González Celso Ortíz Nicolás Sánchez Stefan Medina César Montes Avilés Gurtado Dorlan Pabón

The case of the ‘Puppy’ could be different, since his destiny would be European football, such as the case of players like Charly Rodríguez or Stefan Medina.

