Rayados de Monterrey: Nicolás Sánchez will leave La Pandilla to sign in Argentina

At 35 years of age and after playing the last four and a half years with Rayados de Monterrey, the Argentine defender Nicolas Sanchez I would be saying goodbye to The gang regiomontana in this transfer market, since the former River plate It would not be renewed and would already be starting negotiations to finalize its return to the Argentine League with Godoy Cruz.

After nine tournaments and 180 official matches with the Rayados from Monterrey, Nico Sánchez would put an end to a fruitful relationship with the Albiazul team, with whom he scored 42 goals and managed to win a Liga MX and a Concacaf Champions League.

Nico would return to play Godoy Cruz, the team he participated with from 2010 to 2014, after playing three seasons for River Plate.

Sánchez signed a contract extension two years ago with a 25% improvement in his salary, so the Argentine has a current contract with Rayados de Monterrey until 2021, so La Gang could earn a little money in his transfer or ‘let it go’ freely if they choose.

In the current Clausura 2021, Nico only played 7 games, starting 35% of the games in Javier Aguirre’s first season as La Pandilla coach.

The Argentine defender is valued at 1 million euros, a figure paid by Rayados de Monterrey a little less than 5 years ago.

