Rayados de Monterrey: Miguel Layún expresses his feelings about the European Super League

Miguel Layún, Rayados de Monterrey footballer, was totally against the creation of the European Super League, which has 12 founding clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Layún, through his official Twitter account, assured that the European Super League is a tournament that tramples on the essence of football as we know it now, where fans are also seen or would be harmed by the creation of this competition.

“I know that I was not born in Europe and I know that the creation of the Super League does not affect us directly, but I find it difficult to believe that much of the essence of football can be trampled so easily. The characters are not enough to express my thoughts about the Super League. ”, Layún said.

It should be noted that Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, explained that the European Super League will not be exclusive with the other teams and that they will seek to save football as an entertainment industry.

“CHAMPIONS HAVE LOST INTEREST. We do this (SUPERLEAGUE) to SAVE FOOTBALL.” FOOTBALL has to EVOLVE. The PANDEMIC has accelerated the PROCESS because we are ALL RUINED, “he explained.

“The SUPERLEAGUE is NOT CLOSED, anyone can ACCESS. We make the SUPERLEAGUE to SAVE FOOTBALL.”, He added.

