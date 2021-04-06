Rayados de Monterrey: Javier Aguirre with several doubts for the match against Atlético Pantoja

The Rayados de Monterrey meet this Thursday against him Athletic Pantoja of the Dominican Republic on the field of the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, where La Pandilla Javier Aguirre would have several casualties for the match.

According to information from Diego Armando Medina of TUDN, Aké Loba, Miguel Layún and Nicolás Sánchez would not be available with Rayados for the game against Atlético Pantoja, because they have discomfort and therefore would not have participation.

However, Monterrey will travel with a full squad to the Dominican Republic, where they will stay until Friday, and then travel to Mexico City and train there to play against Toluca on matchday 14 of Clausura 2021.

For now, Rayados focuses on the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions where they will seek to get a final result for the return and thus have a quiet tie.

In the present Clausura 2021, the team led by ‘Vasco’ Aguirre is in third position with 22 points in the direct zone to the Liguilla, but with Santos Laguna and Atlas on his heels in fourth and fifth places.

