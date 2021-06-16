Rayados de Monterrey: Javier Aguirre will have luxury ‘reinforcement’ for the Apertura 2021

After the failure in his first tournament when he returned to Mexican Soccer with the Rayados del Monterrey, the technical director of La Pandilla, Javier Aguirre, will have a luxury reinforcement in the figure of Hugo Norberto Castillo, since the so-called ‘Missionary’ will join the Basque Technical Corps for the next Apertura 2021 of Liga MX.

Former champion in the MX League With Club América, he was champion technical director with Rayados in the Under 20 category, emblems that would lead him to form part of the Basque coaching staff.

The “Missionary”, a former Monterrey player in the mid-90s, went to El Barrial this afternoon to meet with part of the board of directors so that he could join the “Vasco” staff.

For that position, Alfredo Tena, a friend and contemporary player of Aguirre, and then the former Rayado Luis Pérez, who had talks for a week, rang first.

“Lucho” is the current technical director of the Under 17 National Team and to come to Rayados he would have to first complete his contract with the FMF.

In the case of Castillo, his possible inclusion or not in the coaching staff of the first team would occur between this Wednesday or Thursday at the latest, a club source reported.

