Rayados de Monterrey: Javier Aguirre ‘warns’ Tigres UANL prior to the Classic Regio

Javier Aguirre, technical director of the Rayados del Monterrey, in a press conference prior to the Classic Regio number 125, spoke about what the match against the UANL Tigres means and acknowledged that there is no favorite for this Saturday.

Javier Aguirre served his penalty game for breaking health protocols and against Tigres, he may be on the bench after missing the game against Chivas, Pachuca and Atlético Pantoja.

“Life tells that in the Classics the past is not important, nor the position of the classification, if you won or not, everything is played in 90 minutes. It is the game of the season, we play our pride and we are going to show our face” Aguirre said.

Regarding a possible favorite, he acknowledged that both teams arrive at a good time and for this match, there is never a marked favorite, since both can win.

“There are no favorites in a classic, one team may arrive better than the other, but there will never be a favorite.”

“I was missing the northern classic, I’m going to live it intensely without a doubt, very motivated, because I know how the classics are played.” Aguirre said at the press conference.

Finally, he warned Tigres that they are going for the 3 points and for everything that is played in the Classic Regio.

“Here you play more than 3 points, you play pride, the pride of the city, the pride of the royal, the Rayados. We understand this and we will play like this ”. Aguirre commented.

The match will be this Saturday at 9:10 p.m. Central Mexico, a match that could be crucial for the winner, facing the elimination phase of Guardians 2021.

