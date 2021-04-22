Rayados de Monterrey: Javier Aguirre returned to training and will be in a match against Tigres UANL

After being absent from the bench and training for the Rayados de Monterrey due to his case of ‘indiscipline’, La Pandilla coach, Javier Aguirre, returned to the Monterrey team’s practices this Thursday at the Barrial training fields, so that everything indicates that the Basque will be on the bench during the Classic Regio of this Saturday before Tigers of the UANL.

Rayados plays against the UANL Tigres this Saturday at the University Stadium on the penultimate day of Clausura 2021, a tournament where he has lost ground in his wagon for getting a direct ticket to the Liguilla, being surpassed by the Camoteros del Puebla, who relegated to fourth place in the General Table.

Without Aguirre on the bench, Rayados only won one of his three commitments, last Thursday against Atlético Pantoja in the Round of the Eighths of the Concachampions, adding defeats against Pachuca and Chivas, being surpassed by Puebla and reached by Santos, maintaining with needles their place in the Liguilla.

According to different reports, Aguirre was already directing the practice of La Pandilla today, so it would only remain for him to present a negative PCR test before Liga MX to be able to direct in the match against the UANL Tigres.

Rayados will play against Tigres, the Ida vs Columbus Crew, Mazatlán FC, and the Vuelta against the MLS team.

