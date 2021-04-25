Rayados de Monterrey: Javier Aguirre minimizes the defeat in the Clásico Regio

Rayados from Monterrey a week ended with a double defeat, compromising their access to the direct league, however, Javier Aguirre tried to calm the waters, denying that it was a week to be forgotten.

“It is not a week to be forgotten, how do you think, we are fourth or fifth, we are still there in the fight, it is a very strong league, very competitive. Today the team played a good game, the rival scored one more goal than us and took the victory, “Aguirre said.

Despite the defeat to the UANL Tigers, the Vasco Aguirre still aspires to get the direct ticket to the Closing League 2021, for which he asked that Rayados de Monterrey not be judged.

| “I am not analyzing only three games. My obligation is to think about the last match of the tournament and it is clear that we are not yet enough to get into the direct qualification zone, and we will fight it against Mazatlán ”, Javier Aguirre. #ArribaElMonterrey ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nAuD8TEXHw – Striped (@Rayados) April 25, 2021

“I hope to win, stay third or fourth, go straight. Today well, if we only analyze the score it is clear, but we cannot stay with it, the team competed, classic difficult, complicated, the goalkeeper was very good, he took several, another to stick, “he added.

“If we analyze only Pachuca’s game, you stay with it, we almost made four, the team never gave up on winning the game, the difference was the penalty. I do not analyze only three games, my obligation is to win at the end of the season, it is clear that is not yet enough for us to get into the direct qualification zone, but we will fight it against Mazatlán, “he explained.

The helmsman of the Regiomontanos maintained that his conclusions after playing his first Classic Regio are positive.

“We must distinguish the three defeats, they cannot go in the same package, it is not like that, let’s analyze only today’s game, we are left with today’s result, my feeling is good, what we are looking for is to get straight and we arrive with options for the last day, “he said.

