Rayados de Monterrey: Javier Aguirre ’emulates’ Tuca Ferretti and minimizes the Concachampions

Despite having already secured the Repechage, the Rayados de Monterrey coach, Javier Aguirre, It is very clear that the primary objective for the Monterrey team is to qualify directly for the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, winning a few more days of rest before starting the Quarter-Finals, so this Wednesday against the Columbus Crew en the Concachampions will not arrive with its full roster.

Following in the footsteps of Ricardo Ferretti in past editions of the Concacaf Champions League, Javier Aguirre has given more value to the closing of the tournament in the MX League, saving the majority of the starting players Rayados from Monterrey, Well, against Mazatlán FC they will be playing their place among the first four classified in the tournament.

Also read: Liga MX: General table of positions Day 16 of the Clausura 2021 Tournament

Monterrey lost gas at the close of the Clausura 2021 with three consecutive defeats, being surpassed by La Franja del Puebla and being a stone’s throw from teams like Santos Laguna, which could have surpassed it on the previous day, but missed the opportunity by falling to the Pachuca.

| ó , … We continue the adventure in @TheChampions Always Monterrey! MTY OH # RayadosEnConcacaf #ArribaElMonterrey pic.twitter.com/be7hHtjmaX – Striped (@Rayados) April 26, 2021

The measure adopted by Aguirre is somewhat risky, because in the Concachampions he will have a tough rival in the Columbus Crew, the last MLS champion and one of the favorites in this Concacaf Champions League.

Rayados would leave Ponchito González, Maxi Meza and Vincent Janssen out of the call.

In Liga MX, Rayados will not be able to count on Rogelio Funes Mori and Sebastián Vegas on the last day; the first for accumulating 5 yellow cards and the second for being sent off in the Clásico Regio against the UANL Tigres.

Also read: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera reveals offer to direct in Spain

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: