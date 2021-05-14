Rayados de Monterrey: Javier Aguirre blows up the Santos Laguna players

The Rayados de Monterrey fell in the first leg match of the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla against the Warriors of Santos Laguna with a score of 2-1, scoring a valuable away goal, so the coach of The Pandillto, Javier Aguirre, showed his confidence in being able to come back from the scoreboard and advance to Semifinals.

Vasco Aguirre assured that, despite the defeat, he liked the way his team worked against the Laguneros, highlighting the effort and physical display made by his players, although he regretted the lack of forcefulness in the final minutes of the match.

“We competed a lot, we ran a lot, we are happy with the performance, we could have drawn because we had two clear, but this is the league, we cannot forgive,” Aguirre explained.

“WE HAD TWO DISTRACTIONS AND THIS IS OPEN” Javier Aguirre said that “this is the Liguilla, we cannot forgive”, after the 2-1 that Rayados took against Santos … #LUPenCasa pic.twitter.com/mzpl1TidZm – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 14, 2021

Aguirre assured that his team has the arguments to turn the series around in the decisive duel, which will be played this Sunday at the BBVA stadium, home of Monterrey, and thereby sign the pass to the Clausura semifinals.

“Against Santos it was a game as we hope, played, with two teams that play football well, but this is open, if we win 1-0 in Monterrey, we are in the semifinals,” Javier commented.

Vasco praised the play of the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada’s Santos Laguna, who after finishing 1-0 down in the first half came back 2-1 in the complement with goals from the Mexican Eduardo Aguirre and the Ecuadorian Ayrton Preciado.

“The rival counts, he had the ball and cooled the game, suddenly five of his players threw themselves due to injury and then they stopped, then some ball disappeared, that cuts your rhythm, but it is part of football,” Aguirre said against the lagoon footballers.

The Rayados coach did not want to delve into the reason why his best striker, the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, started from the bench, and limited himself to explaining that only 11 of his players can make up the starting lineup.

“This is about goals, Santos scored two, we did one and there was no possibility of seeking a draw, we did something wrong to avoid drawing it, we hope to score the goal we need in the second leg to complete the task,” he concluded.

