Rayados de Monterrey: How long will Vincent Janssen be out?

Vincet Janssen, Dutch striker for Rayados de Monterrey, suffers from pubalgia and will almost certainly miss the rest of the season, although depending on the results of the studies that were carried out, he could return with the team to do recovery work Right there, although it looks complicated and you will not be able to make such preparation prior to the start of the 2021 Opening of the MX League.

According to information revealed by José Manuel ElGueta, Janssen could even miss the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League with the Rayados de Monterrey, although depending on the results of the tests that were carried out, it could be even more serious or remain in a simple scare.

As detailed in the information, the ‘Bull’ Janssen suffers from pubalgia that has been worsening and therefore depending on the final results of the studies to be carried out, it will be known how much he will be off the courts and where in Rayados they expect that it is nothing serious.

El Toro has a pubalgia, studies were done today. In the best case scenario, he could report back to preseason and get therapy. In the worst case it could be a recovery time of 4 to 8 weeks

“El Toro has a pubalgia, studies were done today. In the best case scenario, he could report back to preseason and get therapy. In the worst case, it could be a recovery time of 4 to 8 weeks. ”, ElGueta reported.

For the time being, if the issue is as serious as it seems at first, Janssen will have to be off the pitch for 4 to 8 weeks, almost certainly missing the start of the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, which in La Gang want to avoid at all costs.

