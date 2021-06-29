Rayados de Monterrey: Esteban Andrada joins the preseason towards Apertura 2021

Esteban Andrada, Argentine goalkeeper, new reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, from Boca Juniors, has already arrived in the Riviera Maya where Javier Aguirre’s team is doing the preseason preparing for the next Mexican soccer campaign.

According to what was revealed by José Manuel Elgueta of Multimedios, Andrada has already arrived in the Riviera Maya where Rayados is working for the 2021 Opening and everything indicates that both he and Duvan Vergara will be able to start working tomorrow with him. rest of the group.

“ANDRADA ARRIVED. Little by little, the gang is assembling itself and the doorman is already in the Riviera Maya. Duvan did physical and medical exams today. Tomorrow the two of them will finally train normally with their teammates. ”, He revealed.

After being captured by the media, Andrada offered a few words sending a clear message to the Rayados de Monterrey fans.

“Happy to be here in this great and good institution, I will do my best to make it happy. We are here, happy to get well physically and make ourselves available to the technician.” If I have spoken with Rogelio (Funes Mori) we were partners in the sub 20, also with Maxi (Meza) the boys are very good people and I value that a lot “, said Andrada.

