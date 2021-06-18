Rayados de Monterrey: Esteban Andrada did not travel to Mexico due to differences in negotiation

The arrival of Esteban Andrada to the city of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, will have to wait for the moment, because the Argentine goalkeeper has not traveled this Friday as planned by the Rayados de Monterrey board due to the fact that small differences have arisen in the negotiations with Boca Juniors, owner of his pass.

According to the report of the Once Diario portal, Esteban Andrada did not make the trip to Mexico this Friday because he would still be resolving his official departure from Boca Juniors, a club with which Rayados has to resolve the way in which they will pay for the player’s signing. .

Andrada is waiting for the approval from the Xeneize board of directors to undertake the trip to the northern sultana to be officially presented as a player of La Pandilla.

That would be the same reason why Rayados has not announced his new goalkeeper either, despite the fact that a couple of days ago they said goodbye to Hugo González, who was the starting goalkeeper last season.

Despite this new obstacle, the source indicates that the reports from Argentina assure that this difference would not put the transaction from Andrada to Rayados de Monterrey at risk and it is only a matter of time before the transfer is made official and the hiring of the Argentine is announced. .

