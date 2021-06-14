Rayados de Monterrey: Esteban Andrada confirms his signing to La Pandilla

The wait is over and it is only a matter of finalizing some details so that the Argentine goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada, is officially announced as a reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey for the 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, because the same footballer confirmed that he had already arranged his departure from Boca Juniors.

In words collected from the ESPN F90 program in Argentina, Andrada showed his happiness by signing with the Monterrey team, the first club abroad where he will be a member of his professional career.

“The documentation is missing but everything is arranged with the institution and in the next few days I will be traveling to Mexico to join Rayados,” Andrada declared.

“With sacrifice I was able to reach Lanús. Today going abroad and being better financially makes me very happy ”, explained Esteban Andrada.

Unofficially, Andrada would have signed for the next four years with Rayados de Monterrey, who would arrive next Thursday in the city of Monterrey.

“I am with strange sensations, sad and happy. The people of Boca wanted to say goodbye, I spent 3 wonderful years, they made me fall in love with this club, “Andrada commented.

