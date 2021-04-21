Rayados de Monterrey: Duván Vergara, the reinforcement they seek for the Apertura 2021

At the end of the tournament in Liga MX and with the match Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara at the door, stove football has been lit with the supposed interest of the Rayados de Monterrey to get the services of the Colombian winger Duván Vergara, who would come to occupy one of the places of non-trained players in Mexico that would be available with the departure of Dorlan Pabón and Aké Loba for the next season.

The player of the America from Cali is being followed by the Monterrey board of directors For a couple of years, La Pandilla could take the definitive step to sign him in this next transfer market, taking advantage of the fact that his departure from the coffee team to the Porto Alegre Gremio was recently truncated.

Vergara is 24 years old and works as a left winger with América de Cali, the club to which his letter belongs.

With the Devils team he has 3 goals in 10 games this season, starting in less than half of the games.

The Colombian began his career in 2016 in the lower ranks of Envigado, the club from which he left for Rosario Central de Argentina in 2019, playing only 8 games before being loaned and sold with the Cali team.

With the Devils he has 16 goals and 10 assists in 57 games.

How much is Duván Vergara worth and how much would it cost?

The América de Cali striker is valued at 4.5 million euros, about 5.41 million dollars, although according to unofficial figures, the Colombian team would ask for 7 million for his letter.

How does Duván Vergara play?

Despite the fact that his natural position is left winger, the Colombian can play on the right wing, center forward and as a hitch.

