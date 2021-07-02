Rayados de Monterrey: Duvan Vergara sends a message to the fans towards the Apertura 2021

Duvan Vergara, Colombian striker who reinforced the Rayados de Monterrey for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX from América de Cali, sent a clear message to the fans of La Pandilla.

Vergara, assured that he will give the best of himself so that the Rayados team can obtain the objectives in the MX League and that the team led by Javier Aguirre, is the protagonist in the tournament.

“(To the fans) who expect the best of me. I am calm and with the mentality of doing things well ”, he declared upon his arrival in the city of Monterrey after the preseason with the team.

His new colleagues received him in the best way. For the first time, Duván Vergara set foot on Monterrey.

Duvan has worn the shirts of Envigado FC, Rosario Central and América de Cali and Rayados will be his fourth team as a professional.

Duvan Vergara plays as a winger on the left, although he can also occupy the position on the right wing or as an attacking midfielder.

