Rayados de Monterrey: Duvan Vergara is received in Mexico by a fan of America

Duvan Vergara, The Colombian footballer who will be the new reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey, arrived this Sunday in Cancun, Quintana Roo, where the Monterrey team is conducting its preseason with a view to the 2021 Apertura and where the coffee player was warmly received by a fan of the America from Cali.

Vergara was received by members of the staff of Rayados from Monterrey and some media, but the presence of a coffee fan called Duvan’s ‘paisa’, who had an emotional gesture with his compatriot, drew attention.

Also read: In Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with daring dance at the Exatlon

Before the emotional moment that Vergara lived with the fan of the Diablo team, the Colombian launched a message for the Monterrey fans, promising not to disappoint them in the 2021 Apertura.

“Well, expect a lot from me,” he launched to the royals.

In his meeting with the Colombian fan, Zapata heard a beautiful message from the scarlet fanatic, who gave him an amulet and wished him good luck in his adventure with Los Rayados, melting into a hug and then boarding the vehicle that would take him. to the concentration of La Pandilla.

“I give you this scapular of the Miraculous Lord of Buga so that he can be won champion at Monterrey. I wish you good luck, I am a fan of America, I come from Cali, Colombia, God bless Duvan. In America we take it from the heart, good luck with Monterrey.

Also read: Danik Michell, ex from Acapulco Shore, shows off his toned figure in ‘spicy’ video

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT