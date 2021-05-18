Rayados de Monterrey: Duilio Davino accepts failure and promises reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

After consummating the elimination of the Rayados de Monterrey in the Clausura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX en the Quarterfinals against the Guerrero del Santos Laguna, the sports director of The Gang, Duilio Davino, offered a press conference where he accepted the failure of the team in the first season of Javier Aguirre in the technical direction, anticipating that there will be important changes in the first team’s squad.

“We failed in the attempt to get the league title. The Qualifying with Santos shows what the season was like, we had good moments and others not so much. We discussed it with Javier, he is conscious, “commented Davino.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca is punished and receives notice of veto prior to the duel against Cruz Azul

The sports director spoke about the rumors that place players as possible reinforcements for Monterrey, ensuring that until today, all the journalistic versions have been wrong, since they will hardly begin to contact clubs or footballers to probe the possibility of hiring them.

“Until today everything would be false, we are just going to start working on that, contacting clubs or players, so everything that has come out prior to today is false,” said Davino.

On the design of the squad, Davino assured that this week they will meet with the coaching staff to evaluate the Monterrey players, commenting that there are players who have already finished their cycle with the team or need a change.

“The issue of Hugo González will be analyzed like everyone else’s. The first to find out what is going to happen to them are the players, when you don’t meet objectives there are consequences. We will have to think well,” said Duilio.

Regarding the arrival of reinforcements, Davino commented that they will seek the arrival of players to shore up key areas within the team, but he also did not deny the possibility of hiring a weight reinforcement, ensuring that they are not fought with the idea of ​​making a strong investment in a single soccer player.

“We will try to bring the best possible players to both expectations and in sports, to be in the quarterfinals and advance in Concacaf is not enough, we are not comfortable, we do not like it, we want more and we are going to work on that,” said the manager.

Also read: Rayados de Monterrey: Nicolás Sánchez will leave La Pandilla to sign in Argentina

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content