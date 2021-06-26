Rayados de Monterrey: Dorlan Pabon will terminate his contract and will be dismissed for Apertura 2021

Dorlan Pabon, forward of the Rayados de Monterrey, would have reached an agreement with the board of directors of the La Pandilla team and will be withdrawn for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League and his destinations would be América de Cali and Atlético Nacional of his country.

According to information from Felipe Galindo, Pabon wants to leave Rayados for the Apertura 2021 since he wants to play in Colombia and therefore he will terminate his contract and to be able to reinforce, according to various rumors, América de Cali.

“Dorlan is leaving Rayados. The Colombian will terminate his contract and return to his native country. A historical member of the Monterrey Soccer Club has put an end to his stay at La Pandilla. Even though they were counting on him … he decided to leave. ”Galindo said.

#Rayados Dorlan leaves Rayados. The Colombian will terminate his contract and return to his native country. A historical member of the Monterrey Soccer Club has put an end to his stay at La Pandilla. Despite the fact that they were counting on him … he decided to leave. What do you think? @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/n7eUDAkGP0 – Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) June 26, 2021

Dorlan apparently reached an agreement with Rayados to leave the team despite the fact that they still had him for the Apertura 2021 and would arrive with América de Cali to make up for the loss of Duvan Vergara, although Atlético Nacional is not entirely ruled out in the play.

Pabon has played 299 games with the Rayados de Monterrey jersey, in which he has scored 88 goals and provided 82 assists.

