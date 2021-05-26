Rayados de Monterrey: Dorlan Pabón could be Inter Miami’s new reinforcement

The Rayados de Monterrey are still looking for accommodation for three of their players; Aké Loba, Avilés Hurtado and Dorlan Pabón. The latter could play next season in the MLS as Rodolfo Pizarro’s team, Inter Miami, would be interested in his services.

According to Felipe Galindo, a journalist for AS, Rayados is still looking for a team and the closest is Inter Miami from the MLS.

Pabón, Rayados striker, arrived at the royal team in 2013 and after 8 years at the institution and more than 200 games with the club, he would be living his last days in Liga MX.

#Rayados DORLAN PABÓN: The coaching staff maintains its decision: Find a place for him in a team. Difficult task of the directive due to his high salary. Inter Miami Is interested in your services (Not as a franchise player). What will happen to him? @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/lhAoh8cQEV – Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) May 25, 2021

At 33 years old, the forward has gone down, scoring only one goal in the last 4 tournaments, however, the Miami team would look to him to reinforce their lead.

Pabón, Hurtado and Aké Loba, three of Rayados’ forwards, would be leaving the club to give rise to a ‘bombshell’ by Rayados, in response to the hiring of French Florian Thauvin by the staunch rival.

