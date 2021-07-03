Rayados de Monterrey: Dorlan Pabon confirms his departure from La Pandilla and says goodbye to the fans

The Colombian winger Dorlan Pabon, confirmed his departure from the Rayados de Monterrey for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League, announcing in turn that he will return to his country to reinforce the Atlético Nacional squad, after seven years in Mexican soccer with the La Pandilla squad.

In an interview offered for Channel 6 Deportes, Pabon confirmed his departure from the Rayados de Monterrey, noting that he leaves very grateful to the club and the fans, not only for everything he achieved in Mexican soccer, but for the great treatment of the people during their stay in Liga MX.

“The truth is that I am happy to return to my country, but sad to leave an institution, a very nice people, who opened the door for me and my family. I leave with a happy heart because what I promised was achieved, I did history, I left the name very high and that is the most important thing; the most beautiful thing is to leave with your head held high, “he mentioned.

“To the people of Monterrey, thank you very much for your affection. I was not indebted to them, all the affection they gave me I returned to them on the field, every game.

“I leave with a happy heart because what I promised was achieved, I made history, I put the name very high. Seven years making history, I enter through a large door and exit through a larger door. Thanks to the people of Monterrey for the love ”, Dorlan Pabón for @mmdeportesmx. pic.twitter.com/66aYFKStni – DLPTLV (@dlptlv) July 3, 2021

On his return to Atlético Nacional, Pabon expressed his feelings for being able to return to his country where he wants to continue winning important things and achieve success.

“It is very nice to arrive where I went well, I made history and I want to make history again, win things and continue adding to my career for this institution that has always given me doors, which is very nice,” he concluded.

Pabon has played 299 games with the Rayados de Monterrey jersey, in which he has scored 88 goals and provided 82 assists.

