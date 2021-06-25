Rayados de Monterrey: Dorlan Pabón asked to leave and already has two possible destinations

Dorlan Pabon, forward of the Rayados de Monterrey, would have asked the board of La Pandilla to let him leave for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League, because he wants to change of scene and would already have two teams that would be fighting for he who are América de Cali and Atlético Nacional.

According to information revealed by Carlos Arturo Arango, Pabon would be closer to América de Cali than Atlético Nacional, since he would enter into the same operation as Duvan Vergara that would reinforce Rayados de Monterrey and according to various rumors he would already be tied to La Pandilla .

“Dorlan Pabon would be the replacement for duvan Vergara who will go to @Rayados, Dorlan arrives as part of the business, in the next few hours he would arrive in Cali to sign a contract with @AmericadeCali @ZonaLibreDeHumo.”, He reported.

Dorlan would already be in talks to leave Rayados and everything seems to indicate that he would arrive with América de Cali to make up for the loss of Duvan Vergara, although Atlético Nacional is not completely ruled out in the play.

Pabon has played 299 games with the Rayados de Monterrey jersey, in which he has scored 88 goals and provided 82 assists.

