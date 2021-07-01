Rayados de Monterrey: Dorlan Pabon and the sacrifice he will make to strengthen Atlético Nacional

The Rayados de Monterrey will suffer the loss of the Colombian winger Dorlan Pabon for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League and would be in detail to be confirmed as a reinforcement of Atlético Nacional for the following season, however, he would go to play for his country having to make an important ‘sacrifice’.

According to information from Ernesto Herrera of TUDN, Dorlan Pabon would accept a salary reduction to be able to sign for Atlético Nacional and thus leave Rayados de Monterrey and Liga MX for Apertura 2021.

As detailed in the information, Pabon will have to have a salary reduction of up to 50% to play for Atlético Nacional, since two more teams wanted him but he only wants to play for Nacional, agreeing to leave Rayados.

From Colombia they give me the following information: Dorlan Pabon lost more than 50% of his salary to be able to reach Nacional, two more teams from Colombia wanted him, but he only wants to play for Nacional and the family wants to live in Medellín. – Ernesto Herrera (@ernest_herrera) June 29, 2021

“From Colombia they give me the following information: Dorlan Pabon dropped more than 50% of his salary to be able to get to Nacional, two more teams from Colombia wanted him, but he only wants to play in Nacional and the family wants to live in Medellín.”, Ernesto Herrera reported.

Pabon has played 299 games with the Rayados de Monterrey shirt, in which he has scored 88 goals and provided 82 assists.

