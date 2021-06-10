Rayados de Monterrey: Daniel Lajud returns to La Pandilla for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX

Daniel Lajud, Mexican striker who played in the last tournaments in the Jaiba Brava team, would reinforce the Rayados de Monterrey for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, after his stage in the MX Expansion League where he scored four goals in 15 games disputed.

According to information from Julián Navarro of Multimedios, Lajud could reinforce Javier Aguirre’s Rayados for Apertura 2021, or in the affiliate team of La Pandilla in the MX Expansion League, although that will be defined later after the preseason with the team.

“Daniel Lajud returns to Rayados, most likely to play in the Expansión subsidiary.” Navarro revealed, also sharing a video in which Lajud said goodbye to the Jaiba Brava fans after his time in the team.

“Today I have to say goodbye to you, I want to thank you for this time full of learning, they made me grow as a person, and also as a footballer, we had great moments that will surely be marked in my life, today and always, upstairs Jaiba Brava . ”, Lajud expressed in the video.

For now, Rayados de Monterrey is in a restructuring process where the La Gang cadre is planning the incorporation of several reinforcements and seeing how the ‘Vasco’ Aguirre squad is accommodated, so Daniel Lajud will not have it at all easy to earn a spot on the team heading into the 2021 Apertura.

