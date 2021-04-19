Rayados de Monterrey could lose Rogelio Funes Mori for the match vs Tigres UANL

The Rayados de Monterrey could not win against the Tuzos del Pachuca this weekend in the final stretch of Day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, a match in which they were also put on alert with the warning of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, who saw his fourth cautionary card, staying one yellow card from being suspended.

Funes mori received the yellow for Jorge Pérez Duran at minute 90, signing three consecutive games and being booked. El Mellizo received a yellow card on Matchday 6 against Santos; Later he did not play two consecutive days, returning on dates 9 and 10, but he has received three yellow cards in the games against León, Cruz Azul and San Luis, so he is one card away from being suspended.

With that risk factor, Funes Mori will play against the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara this coming Wednesday, knowing that a warning against the rojiblancos will deprive him of being eligible to participate in the commitment against the UANL Tigres next weekend.

Despite the risk that this represents, the technical assistant, Tony Amor, assured that they will go to Chivas with their best squad, regardless of the risks that this represents.

“We are going to see for the Chivas game, we are going to get the team that suits us best, regardless of the number of cards it has,” said Vasco Aguirre’s assistant.

The Rayados assistant also referred to the expulsion of Jesús Gallardo against Pachuca, assuring that it affected him in the process of the match, because although they managed to recover, he no longer gave them time to make a goal.

“It has conditioned us a lot, the team was playing football quite well, Pachuca hardly bothered us. We are very proud of what the team has given, we have been with one less man for a long time and we have been superior on the field. The players do so. They have given everything to get the result, “he declared at a press conference.

