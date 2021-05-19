Rayados de Monterrey: Avilés Hurtado could be Mazatlán FC’s new reinforcement

The team of Striped I’d be preparing some outings for him Opening 2021 of Liga MX and one of the casualties would be the Colombian striker Avilés Hurtado, who only played 500 minutes in this tournament.

According to José Elgueta ‘El Chileno’, the 34-year-old forward would have already been informed that he will not continue at the Monterrey club, his possible destination would be Mazatlán FC.

“He has already been notified that he does not follow, his destination could be in Mazatlán. The foreigner’s place is released.” He wrote ‘El Chileno’.

Hurtado arrived at Rayados in 2017 and has played 105 games for the royal team, with 27 goals scored.

According to the source, Avilés Hurtado has already passed through El Barrial to collect his belongings, because for the Apertura 2021, he will have to look for new equipment.