Rayados de Monterrey: Arturo González’s message prior to the match vs Chivas

The Rayados de Monterrey and the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara will face each other in the pending match of matchday 12 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League tonight on the field of the BBVA Stadium, so the player from La Pandilla Arturo Gonzalez, published an emotional message for the fans.

Arturo González, through his Twitter account, assured that the match against Chivas will take it as if it were a battle and will seek the three points at all costs so that Rayados can be closer to directly accessing the Liguilla.

Also read: Club América: Henry Martín would be a reinforcement of the Mexican National Team for Tokyo 2020

“To keep fighting !! Today another battle is #vamosrayados.

Arturo González in this Clausura 2021 tournament with the Rayados de Monterrey, has played 14 games where he has scored a goal and has given an assist in 77% of the minutes played, being a starter in 13 of these 14 games.

Rayados de Monterrey prior to the game is in fifth place with 25 points, so a victory would take him away from Santos Laguna who has the same points. For its part, Chivas is in 14th place with 16 units, if it wins it would reach 19 points, placing itself up to 10th place in the repechage zone.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content