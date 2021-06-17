Rayados de Monterrey announces the departure of Hugo González and the fans explode

The Rayados de Monterrey fired their goalkeeper on social networks, Hugo González, who will leave the institution in a loan operation with the team of Braves of FC Juárez for the next two tournaments, placing a purchase option clause at the end of the assignment.

The La Pandilla team has already tied up the Argentine goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada, who will be Rayados’ starting goalkeeper for the next four years, which is why Hugo González himself would have asked for his departure from the royal club.

González did not have an outstanding performance in his second stage as a Monterrey player, which is why he had a ‘disagreement’ with the Albiazul fans, who were waiting for the announcement of his departure from the team in this transfer market.

After the official announcement, the comments from the Rayados fans did not wait, applauding the decision of the board of directors to ‘cut’ their relationship with the Club América youth squad and former Necaxa player.

When does Hugo González’s contract with the Rayados de Monterrey expire?

According to information revealed by Fox Sports, González signed a new contract with La Pandilla in 2020 with a duration of 5 years, so he has 4 more seasons left with the regios.

In two separate stages with Monterrey, Hugo has participated in 88 games, conceding 91 goals and keeping a clean sheet during 25 appearances.

