Rayados de Monterrey and his emotional message to the fans after beating Club América

The Rayados de Monterrey defeated the Eagles of Club América by two goals in a friendly match played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas in the United States, with scores by Alfonso González and Jazir Martínez during the March FIFA date.

After the match, Rayados, where they beat América for the second time this semester, published an emotional message with a dedication for their fans where they hope to have them at the BBVA Stadium very soon.

“How we missed you! Monterrey! Monterrey! Monterrey! #ArribaElMonterrey. ”, Published La Pandilla.

It should be remembered that the first victory of the Rayados against America was on matchday 2 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura, a zero goal on the BBVA Stadium court by penalties converted by Rogelio Funes Mori, where both teams began two projects by firing your previous technicians.

For now, in the present Clausura 2021, América is in second place in the table with 28 points, while Rayados de Monterrey are in fourth place with 19 units, and still with a pending match against Chivas.

