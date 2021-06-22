Rayados de Monterrey: Aldo de Nigris’s message after reaching Raya2’s bench

Aldo from Nigris, Javier Aguirre’s technical assistant with the Striped from Monterrey, will leave the position in the first team to take over the subsidiary in the Expansion League, Raya2, which will be his first experience as Technical Director of a team.

In this way, Aldo de Nigris sent a message on social networks, after the announcement of his new position in the Expansion League.

“Very happy and excited about this new challenge in my life, grateful to the board of directors who believed in me and to the entire institution and all those who belong to it, and to all the fans lined by their support, we will work very hard to achieve the goals. objectives”. Aldo de Nigris wrote.

De Nigris retired from the courts in the Clausura 2017 and became Turkish Mohamed’s assistant coach in 2019 and two years after starting his career on the bench, he will have his first opportunity as a coach.

The team will debut in the Apertura 2021 and has not yet made official the squad that will be available for the following season.

