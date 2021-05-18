Rayados de Monterrey: Aldo de Nigris will debut as Technical Director at Apertura 2021

Aldo de Nigris, Javier Aguirre’s technical assistant with the Rayados from Monterrey, He would be living his last days as part of the Basque coaching staff, as he would take the reins of the Rayados subsidiary in the Expansion League, a team that will be integrated for the Apertura 2021.

Aldo from Nigris, who has no directing experience, will face the project in the Silver Division where he will make his debut as a coach, after ‘winning’ the game against ‘Missionary’ Castillo, as they were Duilio Davino’s two options.

The information was revealed by Luis Castillo from Diario Récord, who assured that the former player was chosen because of his closeness to Aguirre.

Rayados B will join the Expansion League, where they will have homegrown players from the Monterrey team, as well as some reinforcements that the team has loaned to other Expansion League clubs.

Aldo de Nigris left the courts in 2017 and became an assistant to Turco Mohamed where he was champion in 2019.

