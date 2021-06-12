Rayados: David Ospina, new reinforcement option for the Monterrey goal

This Friday will be a key day in the hiring of the new goalkeeper of La Pandilla de Rayados de Monterrey, as the royal club has set the deadline until today to define the transfer of Argentine goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada, Boca Juniors, club that has blocked negotiations for an economic difference with the player.

Although negotiations are still ongoing, according to the representative of Andrada, the Rayados de Monterrey They already handle backup options in case their signing is not closed, one of them, the international goalkeeper for Colombia, David Ospina, who has been in the sights of La Pandilla since last year.

The coffee keeper, who starts with Colombia for the next Copa América in Brazil, is one of the options that Rayados has to reinforce his goal in the Apertura 2021, in addition to the Brazilian Thiago Volpi.

Ospina is close to turning 33 years old and this season he alternated starting with Napoli of Italy, a team with which he played only 16 games of 38 possible in Calcio of Italy.

How much does David Ospina cost?

The Colombian is valued at 5 million euros, about 6.07 million dollars, so it would be ‘cheaper’ than Esteban Andrada, valued at 9.71 million dollars.

How much does David Ospina earn?

According to the site signings.com, the Colombian receives a salary of 1.4 million euros, about 1.7 million dollars.

Alan Aguerre, another option for Rayados

On the other hand, Alan Aguerre’s name is also in the Monterrey options folder. The Newell ‘s goalkeeper is 30 years old and has one more year of contract with the leprous team. Its letter price is valued at only 700 thousand euros.

