Rayados: David Faitelson defends Hugo González from his detractors and comes out busted

Football

Goalkeeper Hugo González has once again become the target of criticism and accusations from the Rayados de Monterrey fans, after being eliminated in the present Closing tournament 2021.

Faced with this situation, David Faitelson, the commentator and critic of ESPN, lashed out harshly against the gang’s fans at the way they treated the Mexican goalkeeper for his time at the institution.

“Some football fans have nothing productive to do. Imagine: wasting your time making blankets allusive to your team’s goalkeeper … Please! Open a book and read …” he wrote.

Faced with this publication, the comments and reactions of his loyal followers on social networks did not wait, bursting the journalist David Faitelson for putting his hands on fire by the goalkeeper of the Rayados de Monterrey Hugo González.

