Rayados: David Faitelson defends Hugo González from his detractors and comes out busted

Goalkeeper Hugo González has once again become the target of criticism and accusations from the Rayados de Monterrey fans, after being eliminated in the present Closing tournament 2021.

Faced with this situation, David Faitelson, the commentator and critic of ESPN, lashed out harshly against the gang’s fans at the way they treated the Mexican goalkeeper for his time at the institution.

“Some football fans have nothing productive to do. Imagine: wasting your time making blankets allusive to your team’s goalkeeper … Please! Open a book and read …” he wrote.

Some soccer fans have nothing productive to do.

Imagine: wasting your time making blankets allusive to your team’s goalkeeper …

Please! Open a book and read … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 27, 2021

Faced with this publication, the comments and reactions of his loyal followers on social networks did not wait, bursting the journalist David Faitelson for putting his hands on fire by the goalkeeper of the Rayados de Monterrey Hugo González.

According to you Faitelson, I sharpen my fists to give you a host that will burst your cheeks like that time when the Cuernavaca dromedary made you see the stars in the 4 times heroic port of Veracruz pic.twitter.com/T7aVt6fKSe – David Shelby (@canelawski) May 27, 2021

Others waste their time reminding you of the punch when you stood near an open window … Everyone has fun in their own way. – Abraham Hdz ™ (@ AHdz_28) May 27, 2021

Some reporters have nothing productive to do, they just keep criticizing one team and licking the boots of others … – William Facundo Yogurth (@WilliamFYogurth) May 27, 2021

We are on vacation, son, we have a shitload of time we have to spend it on something to help us pass the time – Ever (@ everrayado851) May 27, 2021

Too bad David, it is part of the passion for a team, if you live from that passion! – Borre Reyac (@BORREYAC) May 27, 2021

Guanguistas Hands Press … – ¯ _ _ / ¯ (@ Pepunk_09) May 27, 2021

It is part of their professional environment and the rest you are right but the other is fine too – The Disabled (@inhabilitadlo) May 27, 2021

I like you, but sometimes I do suck you. Some use their time to tweet every 5 minutes, others make blankets. Each one. – Iván Ceballos (@ ceballosivan90) May 27, 2021