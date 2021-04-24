Rayados: Club legend assures that Funes Mori lacks connection with the fans

Rogelio Funes Mori has failed to score and with them surpass the record of goals of Humberto Suazo to become the top scorer in the history of Striped, so it will seek to do it in the perfect setting, in the Classic Regio before Tigers.

Despite being one of the best footballers to have come to Monterrey, the former Rayados and Tigres player, Javier ‘Grandpa’ CruzHe pointed out to Mediotiempo that the Argentine attacker lacks connection with the fans.

Read also: Ignacio Ambriz is another option to relieve Ricardo Ferretti

“Records were made to be broken, he is already a legend, although I think he needs more to connect with people, but he is one of my favorite players and I am glad that he has achieved that record”

Read also: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera breaks the silence and talks about his possible

With 121 goals, Funes Moro is tied with the ‘Chupete’ Suazo; however, ´’Abuelo ‘Cruz considers that he needs an individual scoring title in Liga MX, but that should not tarnish his career with the Monterrey team.