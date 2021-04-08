Rayados: César Montes motivated by Monterrey’s debut in the Concachampions

The Rayados de Monterrey have had the recognition of Felix Sánchez stadium ahead of the first leg in the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions League against Atlético Pantoja.

In a press videoconference in the Dominican Republic, defender César Montes affirmed that he knew the weight that the institution’s shield gives you in the tournament and is motivated to start his participation with the right foot.

Read also: Concachampions: Javier Aguirre warns Rayados not to trust himself vs Atlético Pantoja

“The motivation is there, it is the first game and we will go out in search of victory. It is a new edition of this tournament and we know what it can generate in the future, we have to go step by step. We know what Monterrey represents internationally, if they come out to play harshly or to pressure, we must be prepared, we are clear about it, “he said.

In addition, the Mexican defender ruled that the squad will continue to show the characteristic stamp that the coach has put on. Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League.

“We have to do the same, we do not have to change, regardless of the rival, in this tournament we will be the same, the same style and we have to be prepared,” he declared.

Read also: Club América: André Marín and his ‘recadito’ to the Eagles prior to his debut in Concachampions