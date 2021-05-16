Rayados: César Montes ‘excited’ the fans prior to the second leg vs Club Santos

The Rayados de Monterrey and Santos Laguna will define the third guest to the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the second leg in the Quarterfinals to be held in the BBVA stadium.

A few hours away from the kickoff at the ‘Steel giant‘, defender César Montes has once again raised the spirits of the faithful Monterrey fans for the last 90 minutes of the series against the Warriors.

“We want victory! We want the semifinal! With everything !!! #arribaelmonterrey”, he wrote next to a designed photo of the second leg.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions from the loyal fans on social networks did not wait, showing their support for the institution with emotional messages that we present below.

It is up to you to make that VICTORY César and having all that same mentality and strength to achieve it, yes we can, we are Rayados: WITH EVERYTHING AND FOR EVERYTHING – Diana D’Córdoba (@ DianaCa94101580) May 16, 2021

To give everything on the court. Come on, if you can – almazanenrique34 @ gma (@ almazanenrique2) May 16, 2021

Give him puppy, with everything you bastard !!! ⚪️ – Omar Cervantes (@OmarCervantesG) May 16, 2021

But don’t just want her, look for her, go with everything, last game they allowed a controlled team to grow – marco aurelio (@ malvizo999) May 16, 2021