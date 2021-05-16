Rayados: César Montes ‘excited’ the fans prior to the second leg vs Club Santos

Football

The Rayados de Monterrey and Santos Laguna will define the third guest to the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the second leg in the Quarterfinals to be held in the BBVA stadium.

A few hours away from the kickoff at the ‘Steel giant‘, defender César Montes has once again raised the spirits of the faithful Monterrey fans for the last 90 minutes of the series against the Warriors.

“We want victory! We want the semifinal! With everything !!! #arribaelmonterrey”, he wrote next to a designed photo of the second leg.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions from the loyal fans on social networks did not wait, showing their support for the institution with emotional messages that we present below.