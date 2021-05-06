Rayados: César Montes ‘excited’ the fans prior to the game vs Columbus Crew in the Concachampions

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to be the second Mexican team in the semifinal round of the Concacaf Champions League, receiving a visit from the Columbus Crew in the second leg of the Quarterfinals.

Defender César Montes has begun to excite the faithful fans of the Gang a few hours away from the kickoff at the ‘Steel Giant’ with an emotional message on their social networks.

“Semifinals objective! With everything! #Arribaelmonterrey”, he wrote next to an image of the previous second leg in the Concachampions.

After this publication, it has derived in the reactions and comments on the part of the faithful fans of the sultana del norte, who showed their unconditional support to the Mexican defender in the face of the closing of the tie.

Give him everything up in Monterrey – manuel jafet (@ manueljafet2) May 5, 2021

Today we won ABOVE THE MONTERREY – Jona MTY (@ jonamty1984) May 5, 2021