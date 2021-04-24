Rayados: César Montes ‘excited’ the fans prior to the Clásico Regio vs Club Tigres

The UANL Tigres and the Rayados de Monterrey will star in a new chapter of their great rivalry, in a new edition of the Classic Regio of Liga MX, in the action of matchday 16 in the Closing tournament 2021.

Defender César Montes has manifested himself on social networks in the hours before the kickoff of the game to be held in the university stadium, illuding the faithful fans with an emotional message.

“More than a match … With everything !!! #ArribaElMonterrey”, he wrote next to a designed image of the Classic Regio.

After this publication, the reactions and comments from the gang’s fans were immediate, revealing the excitement of defeating the archrival in the 125th edition of the Classic Regio.

