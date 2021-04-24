Rayados: César Montes ‘excited’ the fans prior to the Clásico Regio vs Club Tigres

The UANL Tigres and the Rayados de Monterrey will star in a new chapter of their great rivalry, in a new edition of the Classic Regio of Liga MX, in the action of matchday 16 in the Closing tournament 2021.

Defender César Montes has manifested himself on social networks in the hours before the kickoff of the game to be held in the university stadium, illuding the faithful fans with an emotional message.

“More than a match … With everything !!! #ArribaElMonterrey”, he wrote next to a designed image of the Classic Regio.

After this publication, the reactions and comments from the gang’s fans were immediate, revealing the excitement of defeating the archrival in the 125th edition of the Classic Regio.

So is my dear with everything !!!!!! To beat the tigers and be among the top four. Good morning and game. Greetings – Angel10 (@Curricanmty) April 24, 2021

Make it a perfect match! How about a long pass for today to @ rogelio7funes, how that great goal they threw in !!! – Alan Ramírez (@alanrmzgza) April 24, 2021

Good vibes puppy to leave the soul on the court – Zombie (@ zombierayado18) April 24, 2021

Come on my great Montes, today your goal falls, and they do not receive! – Memo Ibarra (@ MemoIbarra11) April 24, 2021

You score a goal today, Puppy! – David García M. ⚓️ (@DavidGM_) April 24, 2021

Concentrated and fierce, we won it today! – Jos! #Antiturco! (@Amaya_joss) April 24, 2021

With everything!

This classic has to be won. Pd I order you to put a “good madrazo” to the French, please. – Ricardo Sanchez (@Richirayados) April 24, 2021

Give the puppy another pass for the Melli to do his thing – Alberto Franco (@ albfranco17) April 24, 2021

Today you score a goal in a corner kick ⚽

With everything, today you have to win – Sergio Romo (@ SergioR42491946) April 24, 2021