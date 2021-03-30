Rayados: Celso Ortiz talks about his future in Liga MX

The Rayados midfielder, Celso ortiz, has seen its minutes in the field of play decreased since the arrival of Javier Aguirre, who has chosen to give more minutes to Carlos Rodríguez, Matías Kranevitter and Arturo González.

Órtiz was one of Antonio Mohamed’s key pieces; However, in the current tournament, the 32-year-old has only played 278 minutes in nine games, in which only two have been as a starter.

Also read: Mexican National Team: David Faitelson classifies the gold medal in London 2012 as an accident

For months there has been talk about a possible renewal, so in the absence of minutes, the footballer could change his mind; However, in an interview with Posta Deportes, he stated that his intention is to remain at the club, but he does not know what will happen in the future.

Also read: Serie A: Inter Milan officially presents its new logo

“People know I want to stay. Let’s go easy, all good. There we are. Easy, brother. God will tell us what he has in store for us, but everything is fine.