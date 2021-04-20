Rayados: Carlos Rodríguez sends a message in the previous match against Chivas

After the defeat to the Tuzos del Pachuca On the previous day, the Rayados de Monterrey will have the opportunity to return to the path of victory and climb positions in the General Table by facing the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, a rival that will ‘match’ them according to the expectations of the midfielder from The Gang, Carlos Rodríguez.

Despite the defeat against the Hidalgo, Charly Rodríguez commented that the operation of Rayados has the players calm before the duel against Chivas, because they know they played a great game against the Tuzos and they hope to continue on the same route in their confrontation against the Flock .

“The spirits are good, I think we had a great game last weekend, although we had three details that cost us the victory, the team responded and behaved at the height and we could have gotten something out of that game,” said Charly. .

“It is a very important game, we have to add; although they also have to add to fight for a position; we also have to get those three points to stay in the first places,” Rodríguez said.

Regarding the duel against the Guadalajara, Rodríez predicted a complicated match due to Chivas’ need to add the three points and get into the Repechage zone, so those of La Pandilla will have to play with equal or more intensity to come out ahead in commitment.

“It’s going to be a very tough game, I think the end of this season, these last points are very important because everyone is in the fight. Victor (Vucetich) knows the club very well, they have a great team, although they haven’t been very good this season, they are going to fight with everything until the last minute ”, assured the midfielder.

