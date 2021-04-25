Rayados: Boy or girl? Jesús Gallardo reveals the gender of his baby (PHOTO)

The winger Jesús Gallardo was pleasantly surprised in the hours before playing the Classic Regio with the Rayados de Monterrey against the UANL Tigres on matchday 16 of the MX League in the Closing tournament 2021.

Via Instagram, the offensive of the Gang in the company of his fiancee Orquídea and his family announced that they are waiting for the birth of a child when the blue dust comes out in the ball that was thrown into the air.

“IT’S A CHILDOOOOO. Without a doubt a unique and special moment. We are waiting for you and we love you very much, son. Thank you @ orquidea.gc for being the best girlfriend and future mother .. I love you so much chiniquini .. God wants you to arrive safely in this world. son PS Thank you @Rayados for giving me permission to live this moment with my loved ones … “, he wrote along with the photos and video of the moment.

The midfielder Jesús Gallardo during the revelation of the baby’s gender. Photo Capture Instagram @ jesusgallardo17

The winger Jesús Gallardo received special permission prior to concentrating with the rest of his teammates prior to the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Liga MX against the Tigres de la UANL.

