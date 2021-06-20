Rayados “boasts” the call of Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team and fans go crazy

After the list of the Mexican National Team for friendly duels against Panama Y Nigeria, the Rayados del Monterrey showed off their five summoned, emphasizing the first call from Rogelio Funes Mori.

Through their social networks, the Rayados shared that César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Carlos Rodríguez Y Rogelio Funes Mori appear in the list of 45 players summoned by the “Tata” Martino for the next FIFA Date.

In addition, the gang as a whole highlighted in their statement that this could be the first time that Rogelio Funes Mori wears the colors of El Tri, after completing his naturalization process as a Mexican.

“The players Rayados César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Carlos Rodríguez and Rogelio Funes Mori were part of the 45 players named by Gerardo Martino. This Wednesday, June 30 and Saturday, July 3, the Mexican National Team will play preparation matches against Panama and Nigeria, respectively. ”

Unlike Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández, “el Melli” Funes Mori did pass from the pre-list and will be with El Tri in these preparation duels for the 2021 Gold Cup.

Mexican Melli with everything – nancyna12 (@_nancyrivera) June 20, 2021

Funes Mori, one of the best that Mexico has given !!! – El Cuate Radiation (@CuateRadiacion) June 20, 2021

