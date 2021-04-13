Rayados: BBVA Stadium will host vaccination against Covid-19

The BBVA Stadium, home of the Rayados del Monterrey, will join other venues of the MX League to serve as the headquarters to begin the vaccination process against Covid-19 throughout the country.

Through their Twitter account, Striped reported that “the Steel Giant”Will be one of the vaccination sites in the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, in a process that will begin on April 12 and end on April 15.

“We are very happy to support the vaccination of older adults implemented by @municipaldegpe and @NlSalud at the BBVA Stadium, as part of our permanent effort to bring social value to the Community.”

The vaccination points in the municipality of Guadalupe will be Expo Guadalupe, Universidad Tec Milenio, Lowe’s Pablo Livas, Parque Polivalente Lomas de San Miguel, in the Corral and the BBVA Stadium.

In this way, “the Steel Giant” joins stadiums such as the University of Nuevo León, the University Olympic, Nemesio Diez, March 3 and Akron, as some of the football stadiums that will be assigned to expand the options of the population to be vaccinated.

